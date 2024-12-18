Mich. House standoff continues as Republicans and one Democrat boycott session

Action in the Michigan Legislature’s lame duck session stalled Wednesday as a boycott by all the House Republicans plus one Democrat left the chamber without a quorum to conduct business. The standoff slowed activity as the Legislature is very close to wrapping up this session with the GOP ready to take control of the House next year.

Republicans are trying to force Democrats to preserve Michigan’s lower minimum wage for workers who earn tips, as well as to slow the pace of Michigan’s voter-enacted paid sick leave law. Republicans also want a vote on a GOP road funding plan.

Republican leader Matt Hall said the Democratic majority and its leader, House Speaker Joe Tate, are refusing to consider issues that are important to GOP lawmakers.

“We need to bring this madness to an end,” said Hall. “If Joe Tate will put up bills that matter to the people of Michigan, like fixing our roads, improving our sick leave policies for workers and fixing the tip system and saving our restaurant workers, we’ll come in and vote.”

Hall will be the new House leader next year after Republicans won a majority of seats in the November elections.

Republicans, as well as some Democrats, were piqued that Governor Gretchen Whitmer, suggested this week she would refuse to sign bills sent to her desk if the Legislature does not act on her priorities, including money for roads and economic development incentives that have been met with bipartisan skepticism.

The splintered Democratic coalition also led to a standoff in the Senate, which is also controlled by Democrats. Senator Sylvia Santana (D-Detroit) was a no-show Wednesday, but vented her frustration on Facebook and compared Whitmer to the Witch of the North in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz or the musical Wicked.

“This is a privileged way of threatening members of your own party because you can't have your way,” she posted. “Sorry Glinda your magic wand I mean your pen ran out of ink along time ago.”

Democratic caucus press secretary Jessica Travers said the House will return to session Thursday. If Representative Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit), the rogue Democrat, shows up, the House will have enough members to conduct business.

“We are hopeful members will show up for work,” said Travers.