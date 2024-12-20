© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton & Clinton Counties expands medical services, adds dental care

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published December 20, 2024 at 10:53 AM EST
Bishop Earl Boyea, Marcy Rzepka with the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, University of Michigan Associate Director of Community Based Dental Education Dr. Howard Hamerink and Yvonne Sampson of CCIEC ribbon cutting.
Courtesy
/
CCIEC
(From left to right) Bishop Earl Boyea, Marcy Rzepka with the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, University of Michigan Associate Director of Community Based Dental Education Dr. Howard Hamerink and Yvonne Sampson of CCIEC were there at the ribbon-cutting for the new facilities on December 19, 2024.

Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton & Clinton Counties is expanding its medical services.

This follows the merger of the Cristo Rey Community Center and St. Vincent Catholic Charities earlier this year to form the new organization.

dental chair in a private room
Courtesy
/
CCIEC
The new dental care center has six chairs with two in private rooms.

Catholic Charities is adding five medical exam rooms to its St. Vincent campus on Willow Street in Lansing. The non-profit will also now offer dental care at a new facility on the same property. The space has six dental chairs including two private rooms.

CEO Joe Garcia says the primary goal is to serve vulnerable populations, like children and veterans.

"We, firsthand, have seen the need that lacks in oral health care, in a lot of cases, prevents somebody from moving forward in proper care that they would need for their overall physical health," he said.

"We'll be working on a referral basis with some of our partners to make sure that these folks that have struggled the most to get access to dental care will be able to receive it."

Catholic Charities is collaborating with the University of Michigan dental residency program to staff the new center.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

CCIEC CEO Joe Garcia, Sister Marie Paul Lockerd, RSM DO, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Christina Campbell and Marcy Rzpeka with the Lansing Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting
Courtesy
/
CCIEC
(From left to right) CCIEC CEO Joe Garcia, Sister Marie Paul Lockerd, RSM DO, Christina Campbell with University of Michigan Health-Sparrow and Marcy Rzpeka with the Lansing Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting on December 19, 2024.
WKAR News
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
As the year ends, your gift to WKAR is more important than ever. Donate $60 or more before December 31, and we’ll donate a WKAR Reading Kit to a child in need in our community. Your generosity not only supports our vital journalism for the upcoming year but also fosters a love for reading in young minds. Together, we can create a brighter future!
DONATE