Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton & Clinton Counties expands medical services, adds dental care

Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton & Clinton Counties is expanding its medical services.

This follows the merger of the Cristo Rey Community Center and St. Vincent Catholic Charities earlier this year to form the new organization.

Courtesy / CCIEC The new dental care center has six chairs with two in private rooms.

Catholic Charities is adding five medical exam rooms to its St. Vincent campus on Willow Street in Lansing. The non-profit will also now offer dental care at a new facility on the same property. The space has six dental chairs including two private rooms.

CEO Joe Garcia says the primary goal is to serve vulnerable populations, like children and veterans.

"We, firsthand, have seen the need that lacks in oral health care, in a lot of cases, prevents somebody from moving forward in proper care that they would need for their overall physical health," he said.

"We'll be working on a referral basis with some of our partners to make sure that these folks that have struggled the most to get access to dental care will be able to receive it."

Catholic Charities is collaborating with the University of Michigan dental residency program to staff the new center.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.