Jackson County Sheriff cutting $615,000 from budget after Nov. millage proposal failure

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office is losing six deputy positions due to budget cuts.

That’s after a millage proposal to fund public safety and jail operations failed in November.

Sheriff Gary Schuette said he had to cut $615,000 from his department’s budget.

That includes eliminating four road patrol and two corrections positions that are all currently unfilled.

Schuette says residents should expect to see longer response times, especially outside of high traffic areas.

“There's not going to be as many deputies out on the road to handle complaints,” he said. “What I envision them seeing probably the most impact on will be the minor complaints, so for instance, a car/deer accident.”

Schuette says the department is also cutting back on vehicle maintenance, printing, uniform and training costs. It will also purchase one less new vehicle next year.

Talking to WKAR on election night in November, Schuette said he expected to have to cut $1 million from his office.

But the budget decrease approved by county commissioners in December was less drastic, he says.

“It's not perfect, and I'm not celebrating having $615,000 cut from my budget, but it's certainly something that we can work with, and we can still provide the protection that our community deserves.”

A millage passed by voters in 2002 to fund public safety expired in 2022. Attempts to pass a new millage failed that year and again, in August 2024.

Schuette says the money is also needed to fund operations and renovations at the county’s aging jail facilities.

