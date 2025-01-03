Amid criminal charges, former Delta Township Supervisor refuses position after reelection

The Delta Township Board will appoint a new Supervisor, after the person who previously held the position resigned amid criminal charges.

Former Supervisor Ken Fletcher was still on the ballot in November but did not accept the position after being reelected.

“The Supervisor position has been abandoned as no oath of office was taken,” Township Manager Brian Reed said in a statement.

Fletcher resigned in September after being charged with felonies for accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd told WKAR the charges stemmed from a sting operation conducted by an internet crimes task force where Fletcher allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with a police officer posing as a 15-year old boy over an app.

“In this particular situation, they had phone conversations with the defendant, or text conversations, in which they disclosed that the person was under the age of 16,” said Lloyd.

Fletcher pleaded not guilty to those charges. A status conference on the case is scheduled for later in January.

At the time Fletcher was charged, it was too late to remove him from the November ballot where he was running unopposed. Two candidates staged write-in campaigns but received few votes.

The Township board has 45 days to appoint the next supervisor. Board members will discuss the appointment process at their Jan. 6 meeting.