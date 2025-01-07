Lansing City Council has a new president and vice president

Lansing City Councilmember Ryan Kost will serve as the governing body’s next president.

The council elected Kost to the position Monday. Councilmember Tamera Carter will serve as the group's vice president.

Kost said he’s grateful for his colleagues who voted for him as well as for the residents of Ward 1, the area he represents. He says he’d like his term as president to be inclusive.

“I believe that leading from the front is great, but I’m going to lead as equals with folks standing shoulder to shoulder with me. The best way we can move this community forward is working together," he said.

Kost said some of his priorities include working on red-tagged housing and addressing inequities in services.

“Ensuring that every neighborhood whether it’s a wealthier neighborhood or a less wealthy neighborhood receives the same amount of services and care. That includes our parks, our streets, sewers, sidewalks, things like that,” he said.

