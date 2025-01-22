Delta Township Board appoints new supervisor from among trustees

Delta Township has a new supervisor.

The Township’s Board of Trustees appointed Trustee Fonda Brewer to the position at a meeting on January 21.

Previously, the role had been held by former supervisor Ken Fletcher who resigned in September after he was charged with accosting a minor and using a computer to commit a crime. Fletcher was running unopposed on the November ballot. He won the race after his resignation but chose not to accept the position at the beginning of the year.

Earlier in January, the Trustees decided to consider each other as candidates to fill the role with plans to ask the public for applications if they didn’t find a replacement among themselves.

At the meeting, Brewer made her case for her appointment.

“Leadership is not about one person. It’s about empowering every voice, including the voices on this board. We have shown that when we work together, we achieve results.”

After a six-person vote was called, Brewer won with four ballots in favor and two ballots with no votes. Township Clerk and acting supervisor Mary Clark explained her ballot of no vote.

“I presented two weeks ago what I thought the fair and appropriate process was, and that was to open it to the community and I stand behind a public, open process. Thank you. I also will not be voting tonight.”

Brewer’s current seat as trustee is now open and the Board will have 45 days to fill her position.

