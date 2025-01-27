City of Lansing offering free trees to residents through annual program

The City of Lansing is providing free trees to city residents.

They will be provided by the city's Department of Parks and Recreation. Director Brett Kaschinske says the trees must be planted along city boulevards or in private yards within city limits. To receive a tree, city residents must promise to take care of it.

“What we do ask of the citizens is that they would be able to plant, that they would be able to maintain and care for that tree,” he said. “For example, we would provide a water bag for them that they would maintain that.”

Participants must commit to mulch the area around the tree to protect it from lawn mowers and other landscaping equipment. They will also have to allow the City of Lansing's Forestry Division to monitor the tree’s survival and health once a year.

Kaschinske says the program gives city neighborhoods improved curb appeal and helps in other ways as well.

“We know the benefits of trees whether that’s to block wind or to reduce our carbon footprint, to be able to cool the city.”

Kaschinske says the city generally offers one free tree per household but will provide more if department experts feel the request is warranted. For example, he says multiple trees might be given if requested for a property along a large boulevard.

The deadline to apply through the city's website is February 14.

