Code Blue alerts in Lansing have shelters working overtime during cold weather

Due to a recent bout of extreme cold, Lansing has had an uptick in Code Blue emergency cold weather plans issued compared to last winter.

So far, the city has had 15 days in January where leaders have issued Cold Blue emergencies which allows shelters to increase capacity and alter hours.

When the alerts are issued, shelter employees often help out at impromptu overnight warming centers set up in some of the city’s community centers.

Susan Cancro, Executive Director of Advent House, says the images the weather brings are stark.

“I was there most of the nights or part of the time, and people were walking in literally covered in snow," she said.

Cancro is also praising employees for picking up overtime to keep the shelters and community centers staffed in recent weeks.

“Half of them are falling over now because they're exhausted, but they're doing really well. They're amazing people.”

Everyone is expected to help out. Even upper management, like Cancro.

“If I see a lot of our folks there, I go in and help out,” Cancro said. “I feel like that's a lot for a community center to handle. To have, you know, suddenly have 25 people in their lobby.”

The most recent Code Blue alert ended on January 25 with warmer weather expected for the next week.

