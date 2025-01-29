Potterville Public Schools Board to discuss nearly million-dollar budget deficit

The Potterville Public Schools Board of Education is making plans to address a nearly million-dollar budget shortfall.

Acting Superintendent Sam Sinicropi says the district will begin to put together a deficit elimination plan.

Former School Board President Stacy Sipes told WKAR in December Potterville may have to purchase fewer supplies or delay major purchases because of the funding shortfall, which was discovered last fall.

Sinicropi also says the Potterville system is officially notifying the state about the extent of its budget crisis.

“It lets the state know what position we’re in right now, that we had passed a revised budget’s that was in deficit because they don’t necessarily know until we tell them. So, we’re going to report that to them," he said.

An audit released in December found the district’s financial problems were caused in part by poor budgeting and raised questions about how officials handled cash and receipts.

The state of Michigan requires school districts to have at least a 5% fund balance. Last year’s audit showed the district had less than 1% in savings. The deficit is sitting at $903,000.

