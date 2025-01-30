Michigan-made piano arrives at the State Capitol to replace previous instrument from Ohio

While the state Capitol in Lansing is where lawmakers get to work, the building is also home to a piano that has been used for special musical programs over the years.

On January 31, there will be a ceremony and concert in the Capitol rotunda to dedicate a newly refurbished piano for the space.

David Kollar of Kollar Piano Services tunes and maintains pianos at Michigan State University’s Wharton Center, Blue Griffin recording studio in Lansing and at the Capitol building. He has maintained the State Capitol’s previous instrument for years.

He says he didn’t like its tone quality, and ribs were falling off the back of the soundboard.

Along with those issues, though, was the fact that it had been made in Ohio. Kollar thought that it should be replaced by a piano that had been built in Michigan.

“There were ten piano factories in the state of Michigan many years ago,” he explained.

"It only made sense to have a Michigan-made piano in the State Capitol of Michigan. My favorite piano from the state was always the Everett piano made in South Haven, Michigan.”

Kollar got an Everett upright piano he donated to the state from St. Gerard Church in Lansing when the church got a new one. Built in the 1980s, the instrument needed a lot of TLC.

“It came to my shop, and my whole family worked on it. I had my daughter Bria and son Robby, we all did something because I knew someday it was going to be here.”

Kollar says it took some time to whip this Everett piano into shape.

"We detailed the cabinet. I took the action out, filed the hammers, regulated the action, polished the keys, leveled the keys, tuned it several times, voiced it so it wasn’t too bright or wasn’t too soft."

David Kollar calls this piano “a workhorse.” He thinks it will be tough enough to withstand the rigors of its new home under the dome for years to come.

“These were in schools, churches, institutions. They were rolled around from classroom to classroom, on stage, off stage," he said. “I think it’s just perfect for this particular site.”

The dedication ceremony for the piano takes place January 31 at 10 a.m. in the Capitol Rotunda. The program will include music by Owosso native Albert Fillmore.