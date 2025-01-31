Part of Grand River Avenue in Meridian Township closing next week for bridge replacement

Part of Grand River Avenue in Meridian Township will be closed starting Monday, February 3.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to demolish the bridge over the Red Cedar River, replacing it with a completely new one.

Meridian Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson says the new bridge will feature protected bike lanes and seven-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides.

“It’s good not just for motorized travelers on Grand River but also non-motorized means of transportation as well,” Hendrickson said.

Aaron Jenkins, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation, says MDOT tries to be accommodating of pedestrians and bicyclists when making new construction plans.

“If we’re updating it, you know, we might as well just do it as best that we can,” Jenkins said.

Traffic heading eastbound or westbound on Grand River Avenue will detour around the construction zone using North Meridian Road, Haslett Road and Zimmer Road.

Travelers who would normally drive northbound on Meridian Road and then westbound on Grand River Avenue will detour using Meridian Road, Jolly Road and Okemos Road.

Officials don’t expect much of an effect on local businesses, though Jenkins noted bridge construction workers could become new customers. In total, the project is expected to cost $11 million.

Work is expected to continue until December. Hendrickson said he plans to introduce a measure to the township board to allow construction crews to work nights and weekends to complete the project as quickly as possible.