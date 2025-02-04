Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announces bid for a third term

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is running for a third term.

He made the announcement Tuesday in front of a crowd of supporters, friends and family members gathered at Gregory’s Soul Food in North Lansing.

Schor said, if re-elected, he would continue his efforts to as he put it, “grow Lansing.”

“Economic development and housing will be an important piece of the puzzle, attracting residents and providing places for people to live,” he said “Lansing is one of the most affordable cities in the nation, and we’ll provide the best possible housing.”

Schor also pledged to make safety a key issue in a potential third term, saying the city has seen a drop in crime rates due to an increased focus on police funding.

"We’ll continue efforts like our Violent Crimes Initiative, which has take hundreds of guns off of the streets,” Schor said.

Schor also referenced the city's partnership with community violence reduction programs like the Advance Peace Initiative.

First elected Mayor of Lansing in 2017, Schor was re-elected in 2021. He previously served as a state Representative and an Ingham County Commissioner.