Lansing bookstore owner shares her picks for Black History Month

February is Black History Month, which might inspire you to pick up a book written by a Black author or about Black History.

Socialight Society is a Lansing-based store specializing in books written by Black women.

WKAR’s Sophia Saliby spoke to its owner Nyshell Lawrence about some reading recommendations for this month.

For nonfiction, Lawrence highlighted “Gather Me: A Memoir in Praise of the Books That Saved Me” by Glory Edim, “Black Women Writers at Work” by Claudia Tate and “Good Woman: Poems and a Memoir, 1969-1980” by Lucille Clifton.

She said “Sula” by Toni Morrison and “What the Fireflies Knew” by Kai Harris would be good picks for people wanting to get into historical fiction.

Parents looking for books for their children may want to check out “The ABCs of Black History” by Rio Cortez as well as “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History” and “Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History” by Vashti Harrison.

Lawrence also shared her personal favorites from her store’s stock including “Black Women Taught Us: An Intimate History of Black Feminism” by Jenn M. Jackson and “Rest Is Resistance: Free Yourself from Grind Culture and Reclaim Your Life” by Tricia Hersey.

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: February is Black History Month, which might inspire you to pick up a book written by a Black author or about Black History.

Socialight Society is a Lansing-based store specializing in books written by Black women. Its owner Nyshell Lawrence joins me to talk about some reading recommendations for this month. Thanks for being here.

Nyshell Lawrence: Thank you so much. Glad to be here.

Saliby: Since we're talking about history, let's start with nonfiction books you might recommend.

Lawrence: Yes, so some nonfiction books that we carry in the store, one is “Gather Me.” It is written by Glory Edim, and she talks about the books that saved her life. Another is “Black Women Writers at Work” by Claudia Tate and a final pick, one of my favorites is “Good Woman” by Lucille Clifton.

Saliby: Do you have any, maybe, historical fiction picks?

Lawrence: Some that I enjoy, “Sula” by Toni Morrison and another pick not too far back in history is “What the Fireflies Knew” by Kai Harris.

Saliby: And what are maybe some recommendations for children for them to learn about Black history?

Lawrence: Yes, a couple of my favorites, “ABCs of Black History” by Rio Cortez, “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History” by Vashti Harrison and then she has a complimentary book for young boys that's called “Little Legends.”

Saliby: Are there any personal favorites you'd like to share with our audience from the stock your store carries?

Lawrence: Absolutely, I am a big fan of “Black Women Taught Us” by Jenn M. Jackson and then also “Rest Is Resistance” by Trisha Hersey.

Saliby: Do you have any other ways that people can engage with Black History Month that aren't reading, but maybe are connected to learning?

Lawrence: A good thing to do during Black History Month is to engage with different programs that may be happening. We are fortunate to be able to partner with a couple organizations that are hosting things like Black libraries or different events where things about Black history will be taught, and so those are just happening out in the community.

So, if you can get on social media and search some events that are happening, that would definitely be a great way to help to celebrate.

Saliby: Nyshell Lawrence owns Socialight Society, a bookstore located within the Lansing Mall. Thank you for joining us.

Lawrence: Thanks so much for having me.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.