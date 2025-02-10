© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

East Lansing directs Lansing Board of Water and Light to stop collecting fee ruled an 'unlawful tax'

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published February 10, 2025 at 8:45 PM EST
East Lansing City Hall
Courtesy
/
City of East Lansing

The city of East Lansing is directing the Lansing Board of Water and Light to stop collecting a franchise fee and refund anything already collected but not yet submitted to the city.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled last week the 5% franchise fee was an unlawful “disguised tax.” The BWL has been collecting the fee on customer’s bills since 2017.

"While we are disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision, which came after the Court of Appeals previously ruled in the City's favor, we are working to comply with the decision in a timely fashion,” East Lansing City Manager Robert Belleman said in a statement.

The Ingham County Circuit Court will help determine how the process will proceed.

The city could be forced to pay back millions of dollars in damages.
WKAR News
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
With new leaders shaping policies in Michigan and Washington, WKAR remains committed to providing trusted coverage of the changes that impact you. Your support keeps this vital news freely accessible to our community. Donate today to power the reliable journalism you value.
DONATE