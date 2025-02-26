MSU Extension employees vote to form union

Michigan State University Extension employees are forming a union. More than 70% voted to form two bargaining units.

Jeremy Jubenville is a MSU Extension educator in West Michigan and helped lead the unionization efforts.

While he said organizers anticipated the outcome, they were surprised by the margin with which it was approved.

There are more than 400 Extension employees with a presence in every county in Michigan. They act as educators, aiding community members in agriculture, health and management of natural resources.

He said that forming their own union will allow Extension employees’ unique needs to be addressed. But workers being spread throughout the state created challenges.

“Communication is a challenge. Getting on the same page is a challenge,” Jubenville said. “A lot of these decisions aren’t made lightly by people, so it just takes time to have conversations with them.”

Jubenville said they are among the first Extension units in the country to form a bargaining unit.

A university spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The bargaining units will now focus on developing a platform to bring to the negotiating table.