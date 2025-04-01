Five tornados sweep across Michigan during weekend severe weather

Updated April 1, 2025 at 4:12 p.m.

Five tornadoes touched down across Michigan on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. NWS deployed survey teams to assess damage and continues to investigate additional sites for evidence of touchdowns.

Sunday’s severe weather resulted in four deaths: three children lost their lives when a tree fell on their vehicle in Kalamazoo County and a man in Ingham County was killed after a tree fell on his home.

Tornadoes struck Williamston, Grant, Leslie, Caledonia and Edwardsburg, causing significant damage. Roofs were torn from homes, power lines were downed, trees were uprooted and even boats and docks were displaced from nearby lakes.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale rates tornado intensity based on damage, from EF-0 (light damage) to EF-5 (incredible damage). Of the five tornadoes that touched down on Sunday, three were classified as EF-0s, and two were rated EF-1s.

Michigan has been relatively fortunate in recent decades, says NWS meteorologist Ernie Ostuno. From 1953 to 1977, the state experienced 19 EF-4 and EF-5 tornadoes. None have been recorded since then.

Ostuno warns that another severe storm system may impact the region Wednesday evening. Strong winds are expected between 4-11 p.m., with the possibility of additional tornadoes forming.