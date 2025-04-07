Rep. John James seeks GOP nomination for Mich. governor

U.S. Representative John James (R-MI 10) will not seek reelection to Congress im 2026, running instead for Michigan governor.

The two-term U.S. House member posted his announcement a social media post.

U.S. House of Representatives Republican Rep. John James, representing Michigan's 10th Congressional District, says he'll run for governor in 2026.

“It’s time to get Michigan out of fantasyland and back to common sense,” he said. “President Trump and I have been in each other’s corner through thick and thin for eight years – no reason that will end now.”

In a statement, the Democratic Governors Association took aim at James’ support for Trump.

“John James has spent his time in Congress putting his own extreme partisan politics first, and now he’s running to bring the chaos and dysfunction of DC to Michigan,” said the association.

The 10th Congressional District encompasses southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. It is a swing district and James’ decision gives Democrats a larger hope of flipping it in November.

James is currently the only Black member of Michigan’s congressional delegation. He previously lost two successive runs for a U.S. Senate seat – the 2020 race by a narrow margin– before running for and winning a U.S. House seat.

State Senate Republican leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Township) and former U.S. House candidate Anthony Hudson have also announced they are seeking the GOP nomination. Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox has also formed a campaign committee and 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon – who lost by more than 10 points – is considering another run for statewide office.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, cannot run again because of term limits.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are seeking the Democratic nomination in the August primary. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is also running as an independent.