Lansing homelessness study highlights racial disparities, invites community recommendations

The City of Lansing is preparing to release a new study on homelessness and invited the public to weigh in on early findings.

The study, conducted by Public Policy Associates, began in June 2024 and includes interviews with more than 200 individuals who have experienced homelessness. It also incorporates 2023 data that local agencies have provided to the city’s Homeless Management Information System.

“Here in Lansing, when we looked at people of color — BIPOC individuals — they were overrepresented in homelessness,” said Kimberly Coleman, director of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services Department. Coleman says 62% of unhoused individuals in Lansing are black, indigenous, and people of color.

Roughly 50 community members attended the city presentation Tuesday. Officials encouraged them to offer recommendations for the final report, which is expected later this month. Colman said among the suggestions the city got from community members was a call to strengthen support for unhoused families.

“They’re suggesting that we enhance our family housing supports,” she said. “Families seem to be one of the fastest growing populations in homelessness. And so, we’ve got to really look at how we can expand family diversion and prevention services.”

Coleman said she hopes the final report will help shape a broader citywide plan to address homelessness.