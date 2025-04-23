Ray Chen, Wynton Marsalis top MSU Wharton Center schedule for 2025-26

The Wharton Center at Michigan State University recently released its schedule of touring Broadway shows for next season. Now, the rest of its plans for this year and part of the next have been announced.

The Wharton Center’s classical music programming for next season will include a performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on January 26, 2026.

Wharton Executive Director Eric Olmscheid says this will mark the group’s third trip to East Lansing and the first since 2008. The musicians will be joined by renowned violinist Ray Chen for a program that will feature Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2.

On November 14, the Wharton Center will celebrate Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” at 300 years old. The program will feature Les Arts Florissants with violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte. While featuring the Vivaldi masterwork, Olmscheid says the program will have a twist.

“What’s interesting about the program is that they have it interspersed with other music, so you don’t hear it as a suite, kind of back to back to back to back as you initially think that you might hear it, but they intersperse other Vivaldi and other works throughout the suite.”

To kick off the holiday season, the Vienna Boys' Choir arrives on the weekend after Thanksgiving with its “Christmas In Vienna” program.

“I personally love choral music, and hearing a boys' choir and kind of purest voice is such a beautiful sound. Nothing better to celebrate the holidays than that," Olmscheid said.

The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will visit the Wharton Center on February 10, 2026.

Olmscheid expects orchestra members to spend some time with MSU music students while they’re in town.

“This is really America’s jazz orchestra, and it will be led by bandleader Wynton Marsalis, also on trumpet, of course.” Olmscheid said. “We have a great relationship with the College of Music as well and working with them to make sure that there’s embedded educational work with the orchestra.”

The variety slate will feature “Sally: A Solo Play” for three nights in February of 2026. It’s the story of Sally Hemings and her relationship with Thomas Jefferson in the days leading up to his death on the Fourth of July in 1826.

Olmscheid explains the production has an important local tie. It was written by Sandra Seaton of East Lansing and will be helmed by Sabrina Sloan who has performed in “Hamilton.”

Olmscheid is pleased that the program marks a return to local theatre production.

“We are bringing in all the creatives and the cast, and we’ll produce it right here, home grown, here at Wharton Center.”

The other shows the Wharton Center will host next season include “The Great Gatsby” with the World Ballet Company; programs for kids like “Dog Man: The Musical”; a celebration of Miles Davis at 100 and small Club 750 shows in the Jackson National Lounge that will include stand-up comedy.

The Wharton Center is a financial supporter of WKAR.

