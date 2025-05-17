© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Peters highlights MSU research that could face federal funding cuts

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published May 17, 2025 at 1:53 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, right, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
1 of 9  — Peters tours Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, right, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, third from left, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
2 of 9  — Peters tours Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, third from left, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
3 of 9  — Peters tours Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Researchers at the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., demonstrate how they study locusts that may be able to detect the scent of cancer on May 16, 2025.
4 of 9  — Peters tours Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering
Researchers at the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., demonstrate how they study locusts that may be able to detect the scent of cancer on May 16, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
5 of 9  — Peters tours Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, left, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering Director Christopher Contag speaks to reporters after U.S. Sen. Gary Peters toured the labs at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
6 of 9  — Peters tours Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering
Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering Director Christopher Contag speaks to reporters after U.S. Sen. Gary Peters toured the labs at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, center, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
7 of 9  — Peters tours Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, center, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters speaks to reporters after touring the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
8 of 9  — Peters tours Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters speaks to reporters after touring the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, right, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
9 of 9  — Peters tours Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, right, tours the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., on May 16, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters is warning the United States could lose a competitive advantage to other nations if federal funding for research projects were to end.

He toured the Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering at Michigan State University on Friday.

During the tour, he saw locusts that could detect the smell of cancer in cells and mice that researchers hope will provide insight into how memories form and change.

But he said that research could be at risk of losing federal dollars, arguing people don’t understand the work being done.

“When we tell the story, when we talk about how this basic research can transform lives and power our economy to greater and better things and better lives for everybody else, we can make the case that this is government funding at its best,” Peters said.

Peters said it would take years to rebuild if funding were to lapse even temporarily.

“This has to be an ongoing enterprise, you have to continually invest in this,” Peters said. “You can’t just stop the research today and say we’ll take it up maybe next year or a few years from now or whenever. It’s not going to look the same. It’s not going to be as efficient.”

He said ongoing uncertainty will make it easier for other countries to recruit researchers from the United States.
WKAR News
Andrew Roth
See stories by Andrew Roth
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE