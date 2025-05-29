Summer Circle Theatre returns to MSU with three productions throughout June

Every summer, the Michigan State University Department of Theatre stages a series of outdoor shows called the Summer Circle Theatre. This year, the schedule includes three productions with performances starting June 5.

Courtesy photo Alexis Black is artistic director of MSU's Summer Circle Theatre.

Alexis Black, artistic director for the MSU Department of Theatre’s Summer Circle shows, is excited for this season. She says the three productions chosen have a theme of people connecting with others. Black says all of them have made her laugh or get misty-eyed.

“The characters in these stories are all reaching out to each other, whether to connect or to reconnect, and grow an understanding, grow an empathy and embrace both humor and challenges that can be found in relationships," she said.

The season opens with "Fools," a light-hearted play by comedy legend Neil Simon. Black says it’s about a small town where things are a little off.

“It’s set in a tiny village in the 1890s that has been cursed.” Black said. "Everyone has been cursed to become foolish. A schoolteacher moves there, falls in love with one of the townspeople and sets out to break the curse himself, and hilarity ensues.”

Next up is "I and You" by Lauren Gunderson about a sharp-witted girl named Caroline who hasn’t been to school in a long time due to illness. Black explains the girl is working at home on a class project with her classmate, Anthony.

“It’s based on Walt Whitman’s poetry, and she starts as skeptical about the work and Anthony,” Black said. “But this teamwork leads to deep, humorous and moving conversations about life and death, and as our theme for this season points out, connection.”

Last on the schedule is "Elephant and Piggie’s ‘We Are In a Play’." It’s a musical based on the books of author Mo Willems. Black says the main characters are Gerald, a nervous elephant, and Piggie, an upbeat, fun-loving pig.

"They sing and dance and go on silly adventures that tackle some deep subjects like friendship, worries and how to overcome them, and they really show off having a sunny outlook on life,” Black said. “It’s full of laughs, catchy songs, lots of fun dancing, and chances for audiences to join in on the fun as well.”

This is the 63rd season of Summer Circle Theatre at MSU. Black says theatre department students get paid, hands-on experience towards future professional acting and backstage careers.

"Fools" opens June 5, "I and You" starts on June 12 and "Elephant and Piggie’s ‘We Are In a Play’" wraps up the season starting June 19.

The free shows are staged outdoors in the Summer Circle Courtyard behind the MSU Auditorium Building. Bringing something to sit on is suggested.