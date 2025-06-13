Organizers and law enforcement prepare before Saturday 'No Kings' protest at the Capitol

With the nationwide “No Kings” protests against the Trump Administration scheduled to take place on Saturday, local preparations are underway.

Mid-Michigan organizers are anticipating a large turnout at the Capitol. Local Democrats and activists are leading the effort, while Republicans say no counter-protests are planned.

Norm Shinkle, co-chair of Ingham County Republicans, says his party is focused on keeping its legislative majority and holding the 7th Congressional district—not protesting.

“Right now, there's more important things to do. Right now of all the things we can actually impact, trying to get as many votes as we can for Tom Barrett in Ingham County is what the county Republican Party focuses on," he said.

Saturday’s protest is expected to draw more than 15,000 people to the Capitol. Ingham County Democratic Party Chair Brian Jackson sees this as an opportunity to get attendees more involved with the party.

“We know that it takes every volunteer, their effort and outreach and engagement, to win.”

The protest—timed with a military parade in Washington D.C.—was organized before recent tensions rose in Los Angeles, California.

Michigan State Police Public Information Officer Rene Gonzalez says the MSP expects increased turnout following the LA protests.

“We’re not changing anything that we couldn't from any other day," he said. "At the MSP, we are continually monitoring any security threats and we maintain situational awareness of what is happening in Michigan and across the country. So, our security planning is fluid and adjustment are made as needed from day to day.”

After an initial rally from noon to 2 p.m., the protest will march down Michigan Avenue to Larch Street before attendees return to the Capitol lawn.