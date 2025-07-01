Former Bishop of the Lansing Catholic Diocese, Carl F. Mengleling, has died

The former leader of the Lansing Catholic Diocese has died.

Bishop Carl Mengeling led the diocese from 1996 to 2008.

“Bishop Mengeling was just an incredible blessing to this diocese, especially because of the joy that he brought and his incredible enthusiasm,” Bishop Earl Boyea, his successor said in a statement.

Born in Indiana, Mengeling converted to Catholicism as a child and went on to serve as a priest, school teacher, pastor, and eventually bishop.

Bishop Mengeling died in Mother Teresa House for the Care of the Terminally Ill in Lansing. A funeral mass will take place Thursday July 10 at Saint Mary Cathedral.

Mengeling was 94 years old.