Eaton County continues to make cuts to meet budget deficit

The Eaton County Sheriff’s office could lose more than 20 positions.

That’s as the county continues to work to meet a budget deficit.

County voters rejected millage proposals in November and in May to fund public safety services.

Department leaders spoke about how the cuts will affect operations at a special meeting Friday of the County Board of Commissioners.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich says a reduction proposal for his department would cut nine deputies and a detective among other positions.

“These aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet; these are people,” Reich said. “I refer to them as family. And yet we made these reductions, so we can keep the core agency intact and continue to serve every part of Eaton County."

But Reich said they would be able to maintain limited road patrols for the county.

"Is it going to be lean? Absolutely. Are response times going to increase? Absolutely. Will we only have to prioritize the most urgent calls? Again, yes."

Eaton County and Delta Township reached a tentative deal in June to provide law enforcement services for township residents.

Commissioners must approve the final budget by the end of September.