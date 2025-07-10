'ScrapFest' celebrates 15-year milestone this weekend

A scrap metal artwork competition is celebrating its 15th anniversary this weekend in Old Town Lansing with a record-breaking number of competitors.

Around 130 participants will be showing metal sculptures to ScrapFest judges and attendees on Friday. Teams of contestants were given a month earlier this summer to work with hundreds of pounds of scrap metal to create the new art pieces. After judging, the sculptures will be auctioned off.

Event co-director Mike Bass said they had to turn down applicants this year due to limited space.

Bass, who has been involved with the festival since its second year, said ScrapFest has nurtured a community of global artists.

“Every year they're really pushing each other to improve,” he said. “You can see that in their work, in the vibe of the festival, and as a result: you get to see them grow as artists.”

Bass said they created a new "extra small" category for competitors this year where sculptures created from scrap collected in just a five-gallon bucket will not be judged but still be auctioned off due to high demand.

All of the sold pieces will have 70% of the proceeds given directly to the artists, 20% to ScrapFest for future events and 10% to a charity chosen by the directors: this year being the Old Town Commercial Association.

The 15-year milestone will also be celebrated with a welding demonstration at Friedland Industries by Lansing Community College instructors.

Although scrap metal sculpting is a niche art-form, Bass says the festival still holds value for those not involved.

“I've seen it inspire people to think differently about other things they want to pursue,” Bass said. “Whether it's music, or painting, or whatever kind of creative pursuit they have.”

The festival will run on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and starts back up on Saturday at 11 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

