Jackson hot air balloon pilot ready to take to the skies for U.S. Women's Championship

The U.S. National Women's Balloon Championship kicks off in Jackson this week.

This year, 15 balloon pilots will put their skills to the test, with one of them being Jackson's Angela Madden, who also serves as the chair of the Jackson Hot Air Jubilee.

The festival is also taking place at the same time.

To learn more about the competition and what people can expect, WKAR's Melorie Begay spoke with Madden.

Courtesy Angela Madden Angela Madden (left) poses on board a hot air balloon with co-competitor Kelli Keller.

Interview Transcript

Melorie Begay: It's a busy summer for hot air balloon events, with another festival set to kick off in Mid-Michigan later this week. The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee starts this Friday, but before the festivities begin more than a dozen balloon pilots will compete in the U.S. Women's National Balloon Championship starting today.

Jackson Hot Air Jubilee Chair Angela Madden is one of 15 women who will be competing this year. She joins me now to talk about the competition and what people can expect. Thanks for being here, Angela.

Angela Madden: Thank you so much, Melorie. It's great to be here.

The saying goes, your first ride was probably free, the second ride costs you the price of your own equipment and then your pilot's license.

Begay: How does one get to becoming a balloon pilot?

Madden: Great question. I would say there's probably one of two distinct paths that most individuals take. You probably grew up with it. Maybe a family member is also a pilot, and so, then you inherited it, essentially. The other and probably more likely path is a balloon probably landed in your yard at some point, thanks to the wonderful festivals that we have in our great state. So, the saying goes, your first ride was probably free, the second ride costs you the price of your own equipment and then your pilot's license.

Begay: So, what was the first flight you took? What was that like?

Madden: I actually, as a resident of Jackson, grew up volunteering for the Hot Air Jubilee, and so now my life has come full circle. As a volunteer. I was afforded that opportunity of a ride with a pilot that was there at the time, and now I am grateful to be able to still continue to volunteer for the event as the board chair but also to be the one providing those rides.

It's not just about a race or how fast you can get there, but it's about how technically correct you can be in flying and navigating to a very specific target.

Begay: So, can you give us an idea of what it's like to compete in events like the U.S. Women's National Balloon Championship? You know, what are some of the challenges, and how is skill rated?

Madden: Yeah, absolutely. Skill is rated in a number of ways. It's not just about a race or how fast you can get there, but it's about how technically correct you can be in flying and navigating to a very specific target. And those targets are given to us by the event directors. They could be physical targets, a very large ‘X’ on the ground that we have to throw a weighted baggie with a long tail to. The closer you are to the center of that target, the more points you score. The pilot with the most points at the end of the competition schedule is your new U.S. Women's National Champion.

Begay: So, is there an event in the competition that you’re looking forward to?

Madden: You know, it's funny, I just started my competition career, I guess you could say, in ballooning. Last year was my very first competition flight here at U.S. Women's National Championships as well. So for me, last year, my goal was just to fly a competition flight, and to do so successfully. This year, my goal is to actually put my eyes on one of those physical targets and drop my baggie as close to the center as I can.

Begay: Nice. And so, for folks who may not have watched a balloon competition, what should people look out for?

Balloons land in very small places. Oftentimes, we land just in a neighbor's yard or in the middle of the street.

Madden: Yeah, you're going to want to look for groups of balloons kind of flying low into an area. And I think it's very important for listeners to know that just because they're low and maybe the fabric is touching each other, they are being completely safe. No reason to call the authorities. Balloons land in very small places. Oftentimes, we land just in a neighbor's yard or in the middle of the street. And sometimes, if it's a little bit windy, we might bounce a couple of times. So, I think what is important to look for is to find those clusters of balloons. Please stay off the side of the road, so that their balloon crews can get to them and get to them safely. But watch them all come in. It's actually, it's like a dance in the sky.

Begay: And as mentioned, more than a dozen women pilots from across the country will take to the skies for the competition. What does it feel like to be able to bring this competition to Jackson, and what do you hope it does for the sport?

Madden: Yeah, absolutely. So, this will be our third year now doing the U.S. Women's National Championships here, and we are really proud to say that every year, more and more competitors have come here, and competitors want to continue coming back. So, that speaks loudly about the Jackson community, not just about our flying area, which is absolutely fabulous, by the way, with all of our lakes and golf courses, it's fun to see from the air, but about the people of Mid-Michigan who have welcomed these pilots in the business owners, the land owners. It is truly remarkable to have all of those pieces come together, to really welcome these competitors in and not just in for a couple of days like a traditional festival, but to be here for an entire week.

Begay: Angela Madden is the chair of the Jackson Hot Air Jubilee and is competing in the U.S. Women's National Balloon Championship. Thanks for being here today.

Madden: My pleasure.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

