Red squirrels across Michigan are losing their fur

Red squirrels are becoming hairless due to an infection from ringworm. The Howell Nature Center has a few of these hairless squirrels and is treating them in its clinic.

“They're losing all of their fur, and a lot of these times it's juveniles, so they have no idea what they're already doing, and then they become susceptible to the elements,” Wildlife Clinic manager Kiki Bolduc said. Bolduc first saw the hairless squirrels a few years ago.

“We've been seeing it across Michigan more frequently since,” Bolduc said. She thinks that the squirrels are interacting with the environment differently from other squirrel species, causing them to get the infection.

The ringworm infection typically appears during the fall, when the season starts to become rainy and cold.

“It's not nice to put out squirrels too late in the season,” Bolduc said. “They don't have enough time to cache their food and that kind of stuff before winter.”

It also takes time for the squirrels to grow back their fur. Bolduc said that by January, the squirrels will have small peach fuzz over their bodies. If they released the squirrels before their hair returns, it is likely they would die of hypothermia, she said.

“Usually by the time spring comes around and we are able to release squirrels, they are deemed healthy and they have their fur and have tipped that fungal infection,” Bolduc said.

“Rehabbers are there to help, but we can't do it without the public,” Bolduc said. If an individual sees a hairless red squirrel, Bolduc said to call a wildlife hotline number. The squirrels need to be brought into a center so staff can administer medicine daily and make sure they survive.

