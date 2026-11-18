Lansing has opened its new Fire Station 9 building.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday was held to celebrate the replacement of the old station built in the 1950s.

The new space is expected to improve firefighter safety, health and emergency response abilities.

The $8.8 million facility is 21,000 square feet and includes five apparatus bays, 17 sleeping quarters, a fitness center and a community room. More than 20 design professionals and 150 skilled tradespeople contributed to the project’s completion, with most coming from the Lansing area.

Dan Wisinski, vice president of construction at River Caddis Development has worked on the project over the last four years.

“It is nice to know that this station will outlive me and continue to provide well on for the next 100 years to this community,” he said.

Located on South Washington Avenue, the building was funded as a part of the $175 million public safety bond approved by Lansing voters in November 2022, known as Project Scope. WKAR previously reported how the project would ultimately consolidate Lansing police, fire and EMS administration into one public safety complex along with the construction of Fire Station 9 and the improvement of others.

That complex is expected to open in January of next year.