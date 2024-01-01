WKAR Social Media Community Guidelines
WKAR welcomes and encourages community discussion in a safe space open to all. As a community, we strive for common understanding through civil, respectful discourse.
WKAR asks our community members to:
- Be respectful and civil.
- Stay on topic.
- Be authentic.
- Do not post anything on the site posing as someone else.
- You are responsible for the content you post.
- WKAR is not responsible for the content or opinions posted by its users. We cannot guarantee review of all user content posted on the site. Anything you post should be your own work.
WKAR will:
- Tag people and organizations when possible – encouraging open engagement with our community members.
- Disclose financial affiliation of those tagged or cross promoting.
- Credit any image or information gathered from outside sources.
- Retain the right to remove or delete comments that contain any of the following:
- Offensive or inappropriate language
- Personal attacks
- Improper comments or hate speech.
- Any posts or comments deemed threatening, harassing, bullying, obscene, pornographic, sexists, or racists.
- Comments that contain clear misinformation or disinformation.
- Advertisements, promotions, campaigns, or solicitations.