© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Pope Francis | In Their Own Words

WKAR Public Media | By WKAR Staff
Published July 16, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT
Pope Francis waving and smiling
Courtesy of UPI / ALAMY Stock Photo
/
PBS
Pope Francis waves after the canonization Mass for Mother Teresa in front of 120,000 faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on September 4, 2016.

Tue. Jul. 20 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Learn what experiences led Jorge Bergoglio to the highest office in the Catholic Church.He made history by being the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit priest to be named pope and the first to take the name Francis.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT IN THEIR OWN WORDS:
Using a fresh and innovative combination of interview, archive and animated content, In Their Own Words is an intimate journey into the lives and minds of some of the world’s most compelling people.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned UpdateIn Their Own Words