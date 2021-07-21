Chuck Berry | In Their Own Words

Tue. Jul. 27 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Take a riveting ride on the Chuck Berry train, exploring the life of the man behind the music.By blending “hillbilly” music with R&B and writing impactful lyrics, Berry birthed a renaissance in popular music we now call rock and roll.

This episode of In Their Own Words addresses how systemic racism created a backdrop for Chuck Berry to chart a new course both fiscally and socially for the many Black artists who came after he did.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.?

MORE ABOUT IN THEIR OWN WORDS:

Using a fresh and innovative combination of interview, archive and animated content, In Their Own Words is an intimate journey into the lives and minds of some of the world’s most compelling people.