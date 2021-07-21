© 2021
WKAR StayTuned Update

Chuck Berry | In Their Own Words

WKAR Public Media | By WKAR Staff
Published July 21, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT
Black-and-white photo of Chuck Berry, in front of microphone, raising hand to ear as if to encourage audience to increase volume while holding guitar
Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot / ALAMY Stock Photo
PBS
Chuck Berry performs live at the Concert in Amsterdam, Holland in 1976.

Tue. Jul. 27 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Take a riveting ride on the Chuck Berry train, exploring the life of the man behind the music.By blending “hillbilly” music with R&B and writing impactful lyrics, Berry birthed a renaissance in popular music we now call rock and roll.

This episode of In Their Own Words addresses how systemic racism created a backdrop for Chuck Berry to chart a new course both fiscally and socially for the many Black artists who came after he did.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.?

MORE ABOUT IN THEIR OWN WORDS:
Using a fresh and innovative combination of interview, archive and animated content, In Their Own Words is an intimate journey into the lives and minds of some of the world’s most compelling people.

