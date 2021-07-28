© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Pier Kids | POV

WKAR Public Media | By WKAR Staff
Published July 28, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT
Pier Kid looking in mirror and putting on blue lipstick while another Pier Kid watches
Elegance Bratton
/
PBS
POV Pier Kids.

Mon. Aug. 2 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Pier Kids transports audiences to New York City's historic Christopher Street Pier where homeless, queer, Black youth navigate the streets to find safety and stability. What does life look like for LGBTQ+ youth fifty years after Stonewall? The film shines a light on an underground community of Pier Kids, showcasing the intricate ways queer people of color utilize public space to build chosen family. This hopeful portrait exposes a side of New York City many often choose to ignore.

Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT POV:
The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdatePOVWKAR StayTuned Update