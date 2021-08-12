Professor T: The Dutiful Child | Support WKAR

Sun. Aug. 15 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | When an attempt is made on a businessman’s life, Professor T believes the culprit may be closer than the police suspect. Watch and call or GIVE NOW for special offers.

Professor Jasper Tempest is obsessed with cleanliness, structure and order. But his genius for solving crimes means he constantly has to get his hands dirty, helping the police to crack their most difficult cases.

Professor T is a classic crime procedural, featuring a brilliant criminologist and amateur sleuth who solves a succession of quirky and baffling cases. At the same time, it explores the complex private lives of a diverse and engaging cast of characters, not least Professor T himself and the troubling effect that childhood trauma invariably has on adult psychology.

