Tue. Aug. 24 at 8 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Combine ancient wisdom and modern science to answer a 15,000-year-old question: Who were America’s First Peoples?

The answer hides in Amazonian cave paintings, Mexican burial chambers, New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon and waves off California’s coast.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.