The Reformation | Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets

Join Lucy for the inside story on the political and theological roots of the English Reformation.

Was Henry VIII’s desire to divorce Catherine of Aragon and marry Anne Boleyn the real reason for England’s split from Catholic Europe, or was a secret political agenda really at work? Lucy discovers that Anne Boleyn was not the scheming seductress portrayed in films and TV but a well-educated young woman who introduced Henry to revolutionary new ideas about monarchy and a king’s relationship with God.

