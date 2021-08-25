Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score | Support WKAR

Sun. Aug. 29 at 9 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the iconic, hit Broadway musical with this all-star concert version featuring songs from the beloved score, Wicked. Watch and call or GIVE NOW ONLINE for special offers.

This special performance will feature reimagined, never-before-heard musical arrangements created just for this broadcast, performed by celebrity artists from the worlds of film, pop music and television.

Whether you’ve listened to the Grammy Award-winning cast recording for years or are new to the world of Oz, you will fall in love with these extraordinary Broadway classics written by the incomparable composer Stephen Schwartz.

