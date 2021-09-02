Guilt on Masterpiece | New Series Premiere

© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR Public Media
Published September 2, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT
Sun., Sep. 5 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A drunken drive home from a wedding lands two brothers in increasingly hot water, as they commit more and more serious crimes to hide their culpability in a hit-and-run.

Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives star as the brothers, with Ruth Bradley as the victim’s niece, who falls for her uncle’s killer. “A darkly delicious tale,” declared The Guardian (London).

WATCH THE TRAILER

Find out about the dark comedy thriller Guilt! Learn who is in the cast, what it's about, how to watch, and more. GO THERE

