Guilt on Masterpiece | New Series Premiere

Sun., Sep. 5 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A drunken drive home from a wedding lands two brothers in increasingly hot water, as they commit more and more serious crimes to hide their culpability in a hit-and-run.

Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives star as the brothers, with Ruth Bradley as the victim’s niece, who falls for her uncle’s killer. “A darkly delicious tale,” declared The Guardian (London).

