The Fugue | 90.5 Classical

Sun. Sep. 5 at noon on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | On this week's episode of The Fugue, enjoy music from Elisabetta de Gambarini, Vivaldi's Gloria, and more.

Although she helped premiere several works by Handel, Elisabetta de Gambarini was a composer in her own right. Nobles of the era even held subscriptions to her published pieces. In this episode, hear one of her Sonatas, as played by pianist Lisa Maria Schachtschneider.

Plus, since there was a heatwave these past few months, cool things off with a famous work that is typically held until Christmas-time: Vivaldi's Gloria.

