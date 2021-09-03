© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

The Fugue | 90.5 Classical

Published September 3, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT
stars Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives
PBS

Sun. Sep. 5 at noon on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | On this week's episode of The Fugue, enjoy music from Elisabetta de Gambarini, Vivaldi's Gloria, and more.

Although she helped premiere several works by Handel, Elisabetta de Gambarini was a composer in her own right. Nobles of the era even held subscriptions to her published pieces. In this episode, hear one of her Sonatas, as played by pianist Lisa Maria Schachtschneider.

Plus, since there was a heatwave these past few months, cool things off with a famous work that is typically held until Christmas-time: Vivaldi's Gloria.

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned Update90.5 Classical