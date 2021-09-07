Hispanic Heritage Month 2021

AIRING IN PRIMETIME

OCTOBER

4 | Mon

10:00 POV: Fruits of Labor

Ashley, a Mexican American teenager, dreams of graduating high school and going to college. But when ICE raids threaten her family, Ashley is forced to become the breadwinner, working days in strawberry fields and nights at a food processing company.

5 | Tue

9:00 American Masters: Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today.

8 | Fri

9:00 The Hispanic Heritage Awards: 34th

Celebrate the recipients of the 34th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

9 | Sat

15 | Fri

9:00 La Frontera with Pati Jinich: Miles from Nowhere

Acclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich travels from El Paso and Juarez to Big Bend National Park. She discovers the people, places and food -- from burritos to Middle Eastern cuisine -- that make this region unique.

10:00 Voces On PBS: Letters to Eloisa

A haunting portrait of a writer's life and struggle for artistic freedom, meet Cuba's Jose Lezama Lima, an all but forgotten figure of the Latin American literary boom that included Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Octavio Paz and Mario Vargas Llosa.

On WKAR World (23.2)

SEPTEMBER

19 | Sun

8:00 Raul Julia: American Masters: Raul Julia: The World's A Stage

Discover the life and career of Raul Julia, the charismatic, award-winning actor and humanitarian known for versatile roles on stage and screen, from Shakespearean plays to "The Addams Family." A co-presentation of VOCES and American Masters.

9:30 Beyond The Canvas: Modern Mexico

Hear from some of Mexico's most prominent figures as they highlight their country's emergence as a global arts center and share updates on how some of Mexico's creative innovators are surviving amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

10:00 Doc World: Siqueiros: Walls of Passion

A profile of Mexican muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros, one of the great artists of the 20th century. According to many critics, Siqueiros stands second only to Pablo Picasso in his influence on 20th century painting. As one of the primary advocates of modern public art, Siqueiros was one the first muralists to paint on the exterior of buildings to bring the art closer to the people. Siqueiros made his name on the world stage: he painted murals in Mexico, the U.S., Cuba, Chile, and Argentina; fought as a soldier in the Mexican Revolution and the Spanish Civil War. Siqueiros was a controversy-stirring revolutionary and lifetime activist who lived with theatrical flair and painted on an epic scale.

20 | Mon

7:00 Voces On PBS: Adios Amor - The Search for Maria Moreno

See how the discovery of lost photographs sparks the search for a hero that history forgot - Maria Moreno, an eloquent migrant mother of 12 who became an outspoken leader for farmworker rights. Her legacy was buried - until now.

8:00 Voces On PBS: The Pushouts

Meet Victor Rios, a high school dropout and former gang member-turned-award-winning professor, author and expert on the school to prison pipeline, who works with young people who have been "pushed out" of school for reasons beyond their control.

21 | Tue

8:00 America ReFramed: Councilwoman

Carmen Castillo is a first-term city councilwoman who maintains her full-time job as a hotel housekeeper. She advocates for the working families in her community, many of whom work multiple jobs to stay afloat. Castillo, who came to the U.S. in 1994 from the Dominican Republic with three daughters in tow, believes that working families should earn a wage sufficient to allow them to live in dignity. In her quest for workers' rights she leads the charge of the Fight for $ 15 in Providence, Rhode Island. She runs a grueling reelection campaign -- knocking door-to-door to get out the vote, attending fundraisers, meeting with community members and leaders -- all while working at the hotel, in City Hall and maintaining a family. Through it all, she stays true to her vision for justice and equity to prove that "she can do it!" Will she succeed?

9:00 Reel South: Fiesta Quinceanera

Life for a Latinx immigrant family in the New South can be challenging and sometimes terrifying, but thankfully, there's always a fiesta to take you through the night. Three Latina girls and a seasoned drag artist hose their own quinceanera, a complex and colorful rite of passage, showcasing the creative spirit of Latinx communities and their struggles to retain their roots and traditions.

22 | Wed

7:00 POV: The Infiltrators

Meet two young immigrants who get purposefully arrested by Border Patrol and put in a shadowy for-profit detention center. Marco and Viri, members of a group of radical Dreamers, believe the best place to stop deportations is in detention.

8:30 POV: Landfall

After the fallout of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico faces a new threat: disaster capitalism. The resulting collective trauma and resistance pose a question of global urgency: when the world falls apart, what does a just recovery look like?

24 | Fri

7:00 The Latino Experience: Episode One

A little boy tries to help his sickly grandfather. Women grapple with life on the border. Latinx letterpress printers combine art with social practice. A sentimentalist works to fulfill her bucket list. LGBTQ dance couples blaze a trail.

25 | Sat

7:00 Major League Cuban Baseball

MAJOR LEAGUE CUBAN BASEBALL traces the experiences of Cubans at the most accomplished levels of America's national pastime - baseball - and explores their deep cultural and emotional connection to the game. In 1874, the first official baseball game was held on the island of Cuba, in defiance of Spanish colonial law. After Cuba gained its independence from Spain, the sport became an integral part of the Cuban identity. The program documents Cuban ball players' presence in the budding American professional leagues of the late 1800s, and their impact on American baseball in the early 20th century. Between 1911 and 1929 alone, 17 Cuban-born Caucasian players played in the major leagues, while Afro-Cuban players integrated into the Negro leagues and became prominent fixtures. The documentary also delves into baseball in post-revolution Cuba, when professional sports were banned on the island and many players made the difficult decision to leave for the U.S. For the hundreds of thousands of Cuban exiles who fled their country, baseball served as an elixir and the Cuban big leaguers were their heroes. In the 1970s, amateur baseball began to thrive again in Cuba, while in the U.S., Cuban players continued to have significant impact on the majors - from Tony Perez and Luis Tiant facing off in the 1975 Fall Classic to the players who are making their mark today. Weaving archival footage with interviews from historians, baseball fans, journalists, and former major leaguers Camilo Pascual, Orestes Destrade, and Tony Perez, MAJOR LEAGUE CUBAN BASEBALL chronicles the history of Cubans in the major leagues, documents the influence of baseball on Cuban culture, and examines the impact of Cubans and Cuban-Americans on the game.

26 | Sun

8:00 The Latino Experience: Episode Two

A young girl makes an image-altering decision. A Guatemalan truck driver and pastor copes with the pandemic. A mystical mechanic helps a boy fix his mother's car. A pregnant MBA student's due date and exam date conflict, forcing her to make a choice.

9:00 The Latino Experience: Episode Three

An artist longs to paint a hillside community green. A single mother and veteran takes a new job that triggers her PTSD. A woman's deceased parents return to help her during the pandemic. A family grapples with politics during a holiday dinner.

10:00 Doc World: Border South

BORDER SOUTH is directed by Raul O. Paz-Pastrana, who over the course of 5 years filmed the migrant routes from southern Mexico to the U.S. Mexico Border. The film highlights Gustavo Lopez Quiroz, a Nicaraguan migrant trying to cross into America through Mexico, and Jason De Le?n, a US anthropologist seeking traces of others who never made it. Paz-Pastrana assembles a vivid portrait of the thousands of immigrants who disappear along the trail. Border South reveals the immigrants' resilience, ingenuity, and humor as it exposes a global migration system that renders human beings invisible in life as well as death.

27 | Mon

7:00 POV: America

Diego lives away from his family, where he scrubs wax in a surf shop by day and stilt-walks the malecon by night. He returns home after his grandmother, America, falls from her bed, leading to his father's arrest for elder neglect.

8:00 Making It In America

There are few places where immigrants are shaping the economy in more significant ways than in Florida, where Miami leads the nation in entrepreneurial activity and the startup of new companies. MAKING IT IN AMERICA highlights the important contributions being made by immigrant entrepreneurs to the economy of Florida and the United States, across multiple fields - from construction to medicine to tech. The hour-long documentary profiles a range of individuals with different ages, backgrounds and careers. These interviewees, among others featured, all own thriving companies in Florida and are part of a group of immigrant business owners playing an indispensable role in the state's economy and beyond, as well as generating hundreds of thousands of jobs across every industry.

9:30 Stories from the Stage: Mi Familia

Three amazing storytellers share their experiences of family in the LatinX community. Tales of challenges and struggles, incredible resourcefulness, love and hope. Hosted by Theresa Okokon

28 | Tue

7:00 Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo

The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo is an innovative look into the life of radical Chicano lawyer, author, and countercultural icon, Oscar Zeta Acosta - best known for his volatile friendship with legendary journalist-provocateur, Hunter S. Thompson. The author of two groundbreaking autobiographical novels, Acosta's powerful literary voice, brash courtroom style and notorious revolutionary antics made him a revered figure within the Chicano movement, and offered one of the most brazen, frontal assaults on white supremacy seen at the time. Yet in hindsight, Acosta is more known as Thompson's bumbling Samoan sidekick in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas than for his own work exposing racial bias, hypocrisy, and repression within the California justice system. This film sets out to right this historical wrong, giving Acosta his due place as an imperfect, but larger-than-life figure in American history. Channeling the spirit of the psychedelic 60s and the joyful irreverence of Gonzo journalism, the film also shows Acosta's personal and creative evolution play out against the backdrop of a society in turmoil. From his origins in segregated rural California, to his stint as a Baptist missionary in Panama, his radicalization in the Chicano movement of the 60s, to his mysterious disappearance in Mexico in 1974, director Phillip Rodriguez offers us a complex figure emblematic of a generation. Relevant now more than ever, this untold story probes issues of racial identity, criminal justice, and media representation, while revealing the personal story of a troubled and brilliant man coming to terms with his identity and finding meaning in the struggles of his people.

8:00 America ReFramed: The Unafraid

Banned from attending Georgia's top five public universities and from paying in-state tuition at other public colleges in the state, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students like Alejandro, Silvia, and Aldo unite through their activist work with an immigrants' rights group. A humanizing portrait of undocumented students and their families, we enter their homes and learn of their struggles, as working families like theirs support their sons and daughters in pursuit of their dreams for life, liberty, and happiness.

9:30 Reel South: Santuario

After 25 years of living in the United States, Guatemalan grandmother Juana Ortega is threatened with deportation and soon takes sanctuary in a small North Carolina church. As time passes, and state lawmakers continue to ignore the family's pleas for a stay on her deportation, Juana's spirits slowly sink. And yet, Juana is patient that in God's house, God will answer her prayers.

29 | Wed

7:00 Re-Evolution: The Cuban Dream

Diving into the streets of Havana, RE-EVOLUTION: THE CUBAN DREAM introduces a social worker, an ethnographer, and three artists. Their stories provide unique perspectives on how Cuba is shaped by an ongoing culture of revolution that is more nuanced than meets the eye. This program is the first in an eventual four-part series which will explore pillars of Cuban society that are drastically evolving today.

7:30 Re-Evolution: The Embargo

RE-EVOLUTION: THE EMBARGO examines the ongoing impact of the U.S. embargo against Cuba, a longstanding prohibition on economic exchange that is known to Cubans as "el bloqueo." The film interviews people from both countries - including online fashion retailer Idania del RÃ o, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, and former U.S. secretary of commerce Carlos Gutierrez - about the impact of "el bloqueo" on people trying to make their livelihood in Cuba today.

8:00 Re-Evolution: Salud

RE-EVOLUTION: SALUD is part of filmmaker Cray Novick's ongoing, thoughtful look at Cuba and its culture. This special focuses on Cuba's unique management of health and agricultural resources, and how development in these areas could highlight possible solutions to global challenges. The program follows a Cuban doctor and nurse on home visits to see how Cubans access healthcare, while a focus on biomedical technology in the country reveals how the ongoing U.S. embargo has impacted distribution of medicines that have promise in helping with symptoms of diabetes. The half-hour film also visits Escuela Latinoamericana de Medicina (ELAM) in Havana, one of the world's largest schools of medicine, where international students compare their experiences between Cuba and their home countries. Finally, RE-EVOLUTION: SALUD explores green medicine and agriculture via a farmer attempting to balance sustainable practices and the needs of his workers.

8:30 Re-Evolution: Suenos

RE-EVOLUTION: SUENOS is the final part of filmmaker Cray Novick's ongoing, thoughtful look at Cuba and its culture. This special shares individual views and perceptions of Cuba - especially American ones - and the many, varied dreams that are held for the country's future. The program begins with an interview of travel guru Rick Steves, who reflects on a recent visit to Cuba with family and how travel can be a political act. Then, it delves more deeply into Cuban youth culture, profiling members of a local dance company who create community, as well as international funk group "Cimafunk." Musicians comment on how the internet has changed the way they live and work, while the founders of Bajanda, an "Uber-like" taxi app, discuss their challenges launching in Cuba.

9:00 Cuba: A Lifetime of Passion

With unprecedented access to Cubans on both sides of the Florida Straits, CUBA: A LIFETIME OF PASSION looks at the present-day reality of the Cuban Revolution and its uncertain post-Castro future, and the conflicts that have engulfed Cuba for the past six decades. The Cuban Revolution took place before many Cubans today were even born. But what is the legacy of this historic movement? What will happen to the government and to the island nation's citizens after the Castro brothers are no longer in power? Through a series of revealing sequences shot in Cuba and the United States, as well as interviews with individuals who fall on all sides of this issue: pro-Castro Communists and oppositionists in Cuba, U.S. Department of State personnel, academics, and Cubans "stranded in exile" in Miami, this thought-provoking documentary considers Cuba's past and future, and the legacy of a revolutionary regime that has been in power for 57 years.

OCTOBER

2 | Sat

5 | Tue

8:00 America ReFramed: Five Years North

9:30 Becoming Johanna

When Johanna, a 16-year-old transgender Latina, begins her transition and gets kicked out of her home and school, she finds a foster family who loves her and a supportive school principal who helps her graduate and thrive.

6 | Wed

7:00 Independent Lens: Harvest Season

Spend an agricultural year in Napa Valley and meet some of the unsung people who play a critical role in making some of the world's most celebrated wines, yet whose stories have largely gone untold.

8:30 POV: Fruits of Labor

8 | Fri

7:00 Ivy League Rumba

IVY LEAGUE RUMBA is a one-hour documentary showcasing today's Latin rhythms, which fuse temporary grooves with the power of traditionally rooted sounds. Filmed at the 2015 Brown University Latin Jazz and Pop Festival in Providence, R.I., the program captures the magical spontaneity of some of Latin music's top performers and explores the Latino influence on mainstream American music and world culture. The documentary, narrated by renowned Afro-Cuban music historian Emilio San Pedro, highlights the vital musical exchanges between Cuba and the United States that have been blurring cultural lines for the past century, and emphasizes the newly intensified political and artistic rapprochement between the two countries.

9 | Sat

12 | Tue

8:00 America ReFramed: We Like It Like That

We Like it Like That tells the story of Latin boogaloo is New York City. It is a product of the melting pot, a colorful expression of 1960s Latino soul, straight from the streets of El Barrio, the South Bronx and Brooklyn. Starring Latin boogaloo legends like Joe Bataan, Johnny Colon and Pete Rodriguez, We Like It Like That explores this lesser-known, but pivotal moment in Latin music history, through original interviews, music recordings, live performances, dancing and rare archival footage and images. From its origins to its recent resurgence in popularity, We Like It Like That tells the story of a sound that redefined a generation and was too funky to keep down.

9:30 Salsa! The Dance Sensation

Dubbed by many the most popular social dance in the world, it is practiced today by people of all ages, ethnicities, and cultures. In South Florida, this Latin-flavored dance, infused with Caribbean and African roots, is performed with distinct passion and artistry. From the nightclubs to the performance halls, from senior centers to salsa schools, the dance that began as a folk tradition has exploded into the mainstream. Today, an array of stories, histories, and traditions are recounted on dance floors across the region. From Casino-style to Colombian, from Puerto Rican to Dominican, the varied styles of the dance help delineate cultural identities, while also creating connections and friendships. Today, this Latin-flavored dance, infused with Caribbean and African rhythms, is performed with a distinct passion and artistry. From nightclubs to performance halls, from senior centers to salsa schools, the dance that began as a folk tradition has exploded into the mainstream. Narrated by singer, songwriter and record producer Willy Chirino, SALSA! THE DANCE SENSATION delves into the dance as an art form, as a bonding agent, and as a chronicler of history and family tradition. From the top performers at the Miami Salsa Congress to salsa school students, the documentary reveals the compelling stories behind this cultural phenomenon. From Casino-style to Colombian, from Puerto Rican to Dominican, the varied forms of the dance help delineate cultural identities, while also creating connections and friendships.

