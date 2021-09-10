The Romanovs & The Russian Revolution | Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets

Sun. Sep. 12 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join Lucy as she explores the real story of the revolution that swept the Russian Czar from power.

Contrary to the oft-told story of the Russian Revolution—that Lenin and the Bolsheviks swept the Czar from power in October 1917 and Communism was born—Lucy reveals that a group of women workers actually started the revolution in February 1917.

The Czar, forced to abdicate long before the Bolsheviks took control, was betrayed by his cousin, King George V, who opposed the British government’s offer of asylum. That offer, Lucy reveals, would have saved the lives of the Czar and his family, a deadly secret that was kept for decades.