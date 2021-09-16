Muhammad Ali | New Ken Burns Four-Part Series

Sundays, Sep. 19-22 at 8pm on WKAR-HD & STREAMING | Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the best-known and most indelible figures of the 20th century.

Muhammad Ali, a new four-part documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns. The film follows the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated billions of fans with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, and his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it.

At the height of his fame, Ali challenged Americans’ racial prejudices, religious biases, and notions about what roles celebrities and athletes play in our society, and inspired people all over the world with his message of pride and self-affirmation.

Sun., Sep. 19

Round One: The Greatest (1942-1964)

Boxer Cassius Clay rises up the amateur ranks to win gold at the 1960 Olympics. He turns professional, sharpening his boxing skills and honing his genius for self-promotion. In 1964, he upsets Sonny Liston to become heavyweight champion.

Mon., Sep. 20

Round Two: What's My Name? (1964-1970)

Cassius Clay publicly joins the Nation of Islam and takes the name Muhammad Ali. When he refuses induction into the Army, he is stripped of his title and forced into exile. After three years he returns to the ring, but he’s lost a step.

Tue., Sep. 21

Round Three: The Rivalry (1970 - 1974)

Muhammad Ali battles his fiercest rival, Joe Frazier, and the U.S. government, as he attempts to regain the heavyweight title. He first loses to and then defeats Frazier, but to become champion again, he will have to beat George ForemaN.

Wed., Sep. 22

Round Four: The Spell Remains (1974-2016)

Muhammad Ali shocks the world by defeating George Foreman, winning back the heavyweight title and becoming the most famous man on earth. After retiring in 1981, he travels the world spreading his Islamic faith, and becomes a symbol of peace and hope.

Muhammad Ali will be available to stream for free on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast.


