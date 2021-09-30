October 3 | Michigan Matinee

Sun., Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | On this week's Michigan Matinee, enjoy music requested by listeners and several newly released film scores.

This episode will sample several newly released film scores, including Joel P. West's music to Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and Alex Lacamoire's music in Vivo, which chronicles an exciting animated journey from Miami to Havana. Lacamoire is a composer and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator.

Finally, the special will also explore Roger Suen's touching score to the independent film Blue Bayou, about an adult Korean-American adoptee who unexpectedly faces deportation and being torn away from his family in New Orleans.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.