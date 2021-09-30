Schedule Change and Celebrate Arthur! | PBS KIDS 24/7 Channel

Sun., Oct 4 & Tue., Oct. 7 on WKAR-PBS KIDS 23.4 & STREAMING | The schedule for the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel will update to include new PBS KIDS series, and later celebrate the 25th anniversary of Arthur.

SCHEDULE CHANGES



Weedays

Alma's Way premieres Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m. and repeats at 4:00 p.m. Morning play of Xavier Riddle shifts to 6:00 a.m. Afternoon play of Molly of Denali shifts to 6:00 p.m. Ready Jet Go! shifts to 6:30 p.m.

Weekends

Alma's Way airs at 8:30 a.m., which replaces Xavier Riddle Dinosaur Train replaces Splash and Bubbles at 12:00 p.m.



Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Arthur

Tue., Oct. 7 on WKAR TV & STREAMING | Watch the first five episodes of Arthur on WKAR TV and four classic episodes available only on the PBS KIDS video player

October 7th marks the 25th anniversary of Arthur's first broadcast and the day viewers gained a life-long friend.

Since its premiere in 1996, Arthur has reinforced values of friendship, honesty, empathy, and respect, with a healthy dose of humor. Based on the books by Marc Brown, Arthur continues to showcase a wide range of kids, families, and cultures, as part of its mission to ensure that everyone can see their lives reflected in media.

The first 5 episodes of Arthur will air on the 24/7 channel and live stream in the morning (7:30-10:00 a.m.) and in the evening (7:30-10:00 p.m.). The first 4 episodes will also be streaming on PBS KIDS Video player 10/7 - 10/15 along with 4 other classic episodes.

