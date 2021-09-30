The Kennedy Center At 50

Fri. Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Echoing the 1962 event "An American Pageant for the Arts,” this special 50th celebration will be hosted by six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald and feature the National Symphony Orchestra.

This celebration, filmed originally on September 14th, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The star-studded concert will be directed and choreographed by Emmy Award® winner and Tony Award® nominee Joshua Bergasse and conducted by JoAnn Falletta, Steven Reineke, and Thomas Wilkins.

It showcases a number of incredible artists, including Renée Fleming, Ben Folds, Punch Brothers, Keb’ Mo’, Christian McBride, Rachael Price, and many more! All join together to create a varied, outstanding performance to highlight our rich cultural heritage and showcase the bright future of art that lies ahead of us.