© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Fruits of Labor | POV

WKAR Public Media
Published October 4, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
Ashley, wearing a red bandana as a mask, in front of a strawberry field.
Emily Cohen Ibañez
/
POV / VOCES /PBS
Ashley stands in front of the strawberry fields where she works.

Mon., Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | First premiering at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, this documentary follows Ashley, a Mexican-American teenager living in a small agricultural town on the central coast of California.

A high school senior, Ashley dreams of graduating and going to college, but when ICE raids in her community threaten to separate her family, she is forced to become their primary breadwinner. While most of her friends are thinking about prom and graduation, Ashley finds herself working days in the strawberry fields and the night shift at a processing plant, with little time left for sleep or studies.

Produced and directed by Emily Cohen Ibañez, Fruits of Labor is a moving coming-of-age story about a determined young woman and an eye-opening look at the seen and unseen forces that trap many families in poverty.

Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT POV:
The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned UpdatePOV
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE