Fruits of Labor | POV

Mon., Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | First premiering at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, this documentary follows Ashley, a Mexican-American teenager living in a small agricultural town on the central coast of California.

A high school senior, Ashley dreams of graduating and going to college, but when ICE raids in her community threaten to separate her family, she is forced to become their primary breadwinner. While most of her friends are thinking about prom and graduation, Ashley finds herself working days in the strawberry fields and the night shift at a processing plant, with little time left for sleep or studies.

Produced and directed by Emily Cohen Ibañez, Fruits of Labor is a moving coming-of-age story about a determined young woman and an eye-opening look at the seen and unseen forces that trap many families in poverty.

Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT POV:

The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.