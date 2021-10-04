© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Grantchester Season 6 | Masterpiece

WKAR Public Media
Published October 4, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
Season 6 cast of Grantchester posing in front of a swimming pool
Courtesy
/
PBS / Masterpiece
Picture Shows: Geordie Keating (ROBSON GREEN) and Will Davenport (TOM BRITTNEY)

Sun., Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | In an all-new season, it’s 1958 and trouble is brewing in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester.

Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) relishes his role as a firebrand vicar, willing to rock the boat and challenge conventions to help people.But the very role he loves puts him at odds with his own ideals when his kind-hearted curate, Leonard Finch (Al Weaver) is caught up in a scandal.

With new crimes around every corner, and morality and legality at odds, it’s going to take all of Will’s skill and empathy to navigate these choppy waters and help the ones he loves.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:
Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, Downton Abbey and Victoria and beloved classics such as Upstairs Downstairs, Prime Suspect, The Forsyte Saga and Poldark.

Tags

