Hispanic Heritage Awards 2021

Published October 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT
Fri., Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the recipients of the 34th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards!

This program honors Latinx excellence with performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

Hosted by previous Hispanic Heritage Awardee, John Leguizamo, the night showcases this year’s awardees, including Carlos Santana, Salma Hayek, Ivy Queen, Ron Rivera, Kali Uchis and Latina NASA Engineers.

With performances by Juanes, Kali Uchis, Leslie Grace, Black Pumas and more, this celebration will prove to be a brilliant night of Hispanic art and achievement!

