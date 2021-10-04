Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It | American Masters

Tue., Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the trailblazing life and 70-year career of the iconic Latina actor, performer and activist.

In this documentary, discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners.

It explores the star’s rich, decades-long career using vérité footage of Moreno today, archival footage of her roles and appearances, reenactments of her childhood, animation and interviews with Moreno, those close to her and performers she influenced.

Film interviewees include Gloria Estefan, Morgan Freeman, Mitzi Gaynor, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Terrence McNally, Karen Olivo, as well as Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who are also executive producers on the project.

“As a filmmaker, woman and Puerto Rican, I am proud to have the opportunity to tell Rita’s story,” said director Mariem Pérez Riera. “Her many victories in the face of prejudice are an inspiration to me. Hopefully, this film will give strength to the women all over the world, who today, face a similar fight towards equality.”

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

