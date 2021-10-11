Baptiste Season 2 | Masterpiece

Sun., Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | In an all-new season, follow retired detective Julien Baptiste as he delves into Budapest’s corrupt underworld.

A spinoff of The Missing, Baptiste returns for a second season that follows Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) as he frantically attempts to locate a British Ambassador’s family who went missing on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains.

Ambassador Emma Chambers, played by Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), is thrust into the crosshairs of Baptiste’s most complex case to date, as the detective navigates an untrustworthy police force and international media interest as he hunts for her husband and two sons.

MORE ABOUT MASTERPIECE:

Masterpiece has been essential Sunday night viewing for millions of fans since 1971. Produced for PBS by GBH Boston, Masterpiece is known for hits such as All Creatures Great and Small, Sherlock, Downton Abbey and Victoria and beloved classics such as Upstairs Downstairs, Prime Suspect, The Forsyte Saga and Poldark.