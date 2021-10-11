La Frontera with Pati Jinich

Fridays, Oct. 15-22 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Savor the sights, sounds and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside Pati Jinich.

Pati Jinich, host of Pati’s Mexican Table, uses food as a vehicle for exploration as she highlights the fascinating, yet misunderstood, U.S.-Mexico border region, where countries and cultures come together to create a place all its own.

In this new two-part special, audiences will follow host and executive producer Pati Jinich as she meets with chefs, home cooks, artists, musicians, athletes and local legends, whose work reflects the blending of Mexican, American and other cultures.

Oct. 15 | Episode 1: Miles from Nowhere

Jinich travels from El Paso and Juarez to Big Bend National Park. She discovers the people, places, and food—from burritos to middle eastern cuisine—that make this region unique.

Oct. 22 | Episode 2: From Dos Laredos to Mars

Jinich travels from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to Brownsville, Texas. She learns how tight-knit family bonds are an underlying theme connecting everything in the Laredos, and throughout La Frontera.